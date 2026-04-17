Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $305,000 Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 33,569 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company's stock.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.94. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.67 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike F. Chang acquired 33,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,813.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,369,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,021,906. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 26,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $810,624.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 278,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,517,657.96. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,519 shares of company stock worth $1,041,857. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company's stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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