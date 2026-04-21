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Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Tyche Wealth Partners increased its stake in Broadcom by 29.1%, buying 1,526 shares to hold 6,761 shares worth about $2.34 million per its latest 13F filing.
  • Insider selling has been sizable: Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares for roughly $16.24 million, and insiders have offloaded 324,282 shares (≈$106.4 million) in the last 90 days, leaving insiders with 1.90% ownership.
  • Broadcom posted a slight EPS beat ($2.05 vs. $2.03) and revenue of $19.31B (+29.5% YoY) and is winning multi‑year AI deals and new software products, but the stock trades at a high P/E (~78) and has near‑term volatility; consensus target is about $435.30 ("Moderate Buy").
  • Interested in Broadcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $399.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.61 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched the Arcot Smart Ruleset, an ML-driven adaptive fraud product that extends its AI/software revenue opportunity beyond chips — a strategic, higher-margin growth vector if adoption scales. Arcot Smart Ruleset
  • Positive Sentiment: Deal momentum: Broadcom’s expanded multi-year AI chip relationships with hyperscalers (Meta, Google, Anthropic) are repeatedly highlighted by analysts and trade press as the core long-term growth thesis. These partnerships underpin bullish research and “core AI infrastructure” narratives. Meta-Broadcom analysis
  • Positive Sentiment: Positive media/analyst pieces (Forbes, Motley Fool coverage) reaffirm Broadcom as a top AI-infrastructure pick, supporting the case for durable demand despite a high valuation. Forbes on Broadcom
  • Neutral Sentiment: Zacks analyst commentary highlights strong AI momentum but also flags margin and macro risks — useful context that tempers unqualified optimism and explains mixed near-term reactions. Zacks analyst blog
  • Negative Sentiment: Sentiment hit from a rival/partner development: reports that Marvell is in talks with Google on AI chips sparked a rotation into Marvell and pressure on Broadcom shares — this appears to be the proximate cause of today’s weakness. CNBC Marvell/Google report
  • Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage noting Broadcom’s larger-than-market decline underscores short-term selling/volatility after a strong run; elevated valuation (high P/E) leaves stock sensitive to news. Zacks on price drop
  • Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reduced its Broadcom stake modestly, a small datapoint that can add to near-term selling pressure but is not a structural concern. Sumitomo stake reduction

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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