UBS Group AG Has $17.88 Million Stock Position in Innodata Inc. $INOD

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,928 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.10% of Innodata worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Innodata by 2,876.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the technology company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Innodata by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Innodata

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Innodata’s Q1 results were described as “blowout” earnings, with the company highlighting strong demand and upbeat commentary on its earnings call. The stock also got a lift from reports that profits nearly doubled and revenue jumped 54% to a record $90.1 million, reinforcing the idea that AI-related data demand is driving growth. Article Title

Innodata’s Q1 results were described as “blowout” earnings, with the company highlighting strong demand and upbeat commentary on its earnings call. The stock also got a lift from reports that profits nearly doubled and revenue jumped 54% to a record $90.1 million, reinforcing the idea that AI-related data demand is driving growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year growth guidance again, which suggests momentum is continuing and may support further upside if execution stays strong. Article Title

Management raised full-year growth guidance again, which suggests momentum is continuing and may support further upside if execution stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity has been elevated, with unusual call buying earlier in the week and heavy put buying more recently. That points to very high investor interest and disagreement about how much of the rally is already priced in.

Trading activity has been elevated, with unusual call buying earlier in the week and heavy put buying more recently. That points to very high investor interest and disagreement about how much of the rally is already priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group trimmed its 2027 EPS estimates for several quarters, which could temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the cuts do not appear to have outweighed the strong near-term operating results so far.

Maxim Group trimmed its 2027 EPS estimates for several quarters, which could temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the cuts do not appear to have outweighed the strong near-term operating results so far. Negative Sentiment: The stock may be seeing some profit-taking after a sharp run-up, and bearish options activity suggests some traders are positioning for a pullback after the recent surge. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INOD. Wedbush boosted their target price on Innodata from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BWS Financial reiterated a "top pick" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Innodata has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innodata

Innodata Trading Down 11.3%

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.40. The business's 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 13.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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