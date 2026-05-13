UBS Group AG Has $18.34 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,229 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of Mercury Systems worth $18,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,211 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6,562.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 142,178 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 140,044 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,307 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,187 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.4%

MRCY stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.94. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.56 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The business's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.89.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 100,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $9,048,622.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,114,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $368,998,942.24. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $184,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,980,725.48. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 465,383 shares of company stock valued at $42,574,504 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

Further Reading

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