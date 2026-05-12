UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Standex International Corporation $SXI

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,443 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.75% of Standex International worth $19,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter worth $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 72.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

Get Standex International alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered Standex International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Standex International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Standex International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Standex International

Standex International Trading Down 0.6%

SXI opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. Standex International Corporation has a one year low of $144.62 and a one year high of $284.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.16 million. Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Standex International's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Standex International's payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.94, for a total value of $3,839,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 88,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,771,749.62. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,293,160. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,013 shares of company stock worth $4,102,367. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Standex International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Standex International wasn't on the list.

While Standex International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here