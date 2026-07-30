Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240,995 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 353,292 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.38% of Union Pacific worth $543,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $13,724,045,000 after buying an additional 659,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,330,080 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $6,090,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,658,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,360,668 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $3,552,550,000 after acquiring an additional 296,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,636,050 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,922,971,000 after purchasing an additional 602,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $292.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $315.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $282.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $311.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.89.

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Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

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About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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