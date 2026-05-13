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United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Bought by Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
United Parcel Service logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its UPS stake by 243.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 11,320 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 15,972 shares worth about $1.58 million.
  • UPS reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $1.07 per share versus the $1.02 consensus and revenue of $21.20 billion versus estimates of $20.99 billion, though revenue was still down 1.4% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 6.7%; meanwhile, analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $111.87.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 243.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,972 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5%

UPS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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