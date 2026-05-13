United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,939 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 13,915 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5%

UPS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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