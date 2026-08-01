United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Stock Holdings Boosted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 108.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,978 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,183,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,692,290,000 after buying an additional 856,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,703,291,000 after buying an additional 240,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after buying an additional 5,826,824 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $104.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 5.08%.The firm had revenue of $22.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is 121.93%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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