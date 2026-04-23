Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,228 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,949 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of DoorDash worth $83,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 284.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $224.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,263.22. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at $158,898,314.52. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 89,406 shares of company stock worth $16,639,624 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $182.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.93. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. DoorDash's revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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