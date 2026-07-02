USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 21,585 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,028 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of USS Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Visa worth $290,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Visa by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,880,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364,762 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 29,706.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,216,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308,345 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12,497.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,463 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded Visa to strong-buy , reinforcing optimism around the company’s earnings power, cross-border payments outlook, and resilient consumer spending trends.

Piper Sandler upgraded Visa to , reinforcing optimism around the company’s earnings power, cross-border payments outlook, and resilient consumer spending trends. Positive Sentiment: Visa is being viewed as a key beneficiary of the new Open USD stablecoin initiative, a consortium-backed digital dollar project involving major players such as Stripe, BlackRock, Google, and Coinbase. Investors appear to see this as evidence Visa could remain central to next-generation money movement and settlement infrastructure.

Visa is being viewed as a key beneficiary of the new stablecoin initiative, a consortium-backed digital dollar project involving major players such as Stripe, BlackRock, Google, and Coinbase. Investors appear to see this as evidence Visa could remain central to next-generation money movement and settlement infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also highlighted Visa’s continued strength in travel, cross-border partnerships, and online spending trends, with Visa saying consumers are still prioritizing discretionary purchases through deal hunting rather than cutting back sharply.

Market commentary also highlighted Visa’s continued strength in travel, cross-border partnerships, and online spending trends, with Visa saying consumers are still prioritizing discretionary purchases through deal hunting rather than cutting back sharply. Neutral Sentiment: Visa’s expanded smartphone-based payment tools for small businesses support its longer-term growth story, but the near-term financial impact looks incremental.

Visa’s expanded smartphone-based payment tools for small businesses support its longer-term growth story, but the near-term financial impact looks incremental. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ryan McInerney sold 20,970 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which may create some caution even though the sale was part of a planned trading program.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 20,970 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.25, for a total value of $7,135,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,953.50. This trade represents a 58.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $21,289,800. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $351.36 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $359.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.55.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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