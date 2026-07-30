Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 134.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Zacks Research downgraded Valero Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $286.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Valero Energy from $292.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Key Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valero reaffirmed its quarterly dividend at $1.20 per share , payable August 31 to shareholders of record July 31. The continued payout reinforces the company’s shareholder-return strategy and may appeal to income-focused investors. Is Valero Using Its Steady Dividend To Redefine Its Cash Return Priorities?

Valero reaffirmed its quarterly dividend at , payable August 31 to shareholders of record July 31. The continued payout reinforces the company’s shareholder-return strategy and may appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its Valero EPS forecasts to $33.58 for fiscal 2026 from $32.09 and to $23.83 for fiscal 2027 from $23.00. The upgrades suggest improving expectations for refining profitability, although they remain below the broader current-year consensus of $36.46.

Erste Group Bank raised its Valero EPS forecasts to from $32.09 and to from $23.00. The upgrades suggest improving expectations for refining profitability, although they remain below the broader current-year consensus of $36.46. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identified VLO as one of three preferred refining and marketing stocks , citing broad industry strength and the potential for continued support from refining margins. 3 Top Refining and Marketing Stocks Riding Industry Strength

Zacks identified , citing broad industry strength and the potential for continued support from refining margins. Neutral Sentiment: Previews for Valero’s second-quarter report point to elevated crack spreads and steady fuel demand as potential earnings drivers. Investors are focused on the company’s upcoming results for confirmation that current refining strength is sustainable. Valero Energy Q2 Earnings on Deck

Previews for Valero’s second-quarter report point to elevated crack spreads and steady fuel demand as potential earnings drivers. Investors are focused on the company’s upcoming results for confirmation that current refining strength is sustainable. Negative Sentiment: Risks include high crude costs, volatility in renewable diesel and the possibility that the stock already reflects peak-cycle earnings. A valuation near recent highs leaves less margin for error if refining margins weaken or the second-quarter report disappoints. Valero Q2 Earnings Preview

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $303.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $320.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company's fifty day moving average price is $267.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.27.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 36.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Valero Energy's payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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