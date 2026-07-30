Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 127.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,635.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 950,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 915,782 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Valero Energy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,584,976 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $638,695,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,811 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $276,224,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valero reaffirmed its quarterly dividend at $1.20 per share , payable August 31 to shareholders of record July 31. The continued payout reinforces the company’s shareholder-return strategy and may appeal to income-focused investors. Is Valero Using Its Steady Dividend To Redefine Its Cash Return Priorities?

Valero reaffirmed its quarterly dividend at , payable August 31 to shareholders of record July 31. The continued payout reinforces the company’s shareholder-return strategy and may appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its Valero EPS forecasts to $33.58 for fiscal 2026 from $32.09 and to $23.83 for fiscal 2027 from $23.00. The upgrades suggest improving expectations for refining profitability, although they remain below the broader current-year consensus of $36.46.

Erste Group Bank raised its Valero EPS forecasts to from $32.09 and to from $23.00. The upgrades suggest improving expectations for refining profitability, although they remain below the broader current-year consensus of $36.46. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identified VLO as one of three preferred refining and marketing stocks , citing broad industry strength and the potential for continued support from refining margins. 3 Top Refining and Marketing Stocks Riding Industry Strength

Zacks identified , citing broad industry strength and the potential for continued support from refining margins. Neutral Sentiment: Previews for Valero’s second-quarter report point to elevated crack spreads and steady fuel demand as potential earnings drivers. Investors are focused on the company’s upcoming results for confirmation that current refining strength is sustainable. Valero Energy Q2 Earnings on Deck

Previews for Valero’s second-quarter report point to elevated crack spreads and steady fuel demand as potential earnings drivers. Investors are focused on the company’s upcoming results for confirmation that current refining strength is sustainable. Negative Sentiment: Risks include high crude costs, volatility in renewable diesel and the possibility that the stock already reflects peak-cycle earnings. A valuation near recent highs leaves less margin for error if refining margins weaken or the second-quarter report disappoints. Valero Q2 Earnings Preview

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $303.04 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $267.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $320.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 36.64 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank increased their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,212.14. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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