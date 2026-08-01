Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,607 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,523 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $52,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $286.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $292.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $279.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $259.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $277.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record earnings significantly exceeded expectations. Valero reported second-quarter net income of $3.7 billion, or $12.62 per share, versus $714 million, or $2.28 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted EPS of $12.54 surpassed consensus estimates near $9.87-$10.13, while revenue rose 48.8% to $44.48 billion. Valero Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on higher refining margins

Valero reported second-quarter net income of $3.7 billion, or $12.62 per share, versus $714 million, or $2.28 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted EPS of $12.54 surpassed consensus estimates near $9.87-$10.13, while revenue rose 48.8% to $44.48 billion. Positive Sentiment: Refining conditions were particularly favorable. Higher refining margins, sturdy fuel demand and increased U.S. fuel exports—partly supported by heightened Middle East tensions—boosted profitability. Lower-cost Venezuelan feedstocks also aided results. Valero posts highest-ever Q2 profit

Higher refining margins, sturdy fuel demand and increased U.S. fuel exports—partly supported by heightened Middle East tensions—boosted profitability. Lower-cost Venezuelan feedstocks also aided results. Positive Sentiment: Renewables and capital discipline added support. Gains in renewable diesel and ethanol contributed to stronger profits and cash flow, while management emphasized disciplined capital allocation and ongoing shareholder returns. VLO Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Refining Strength

Gains in renewable diesel and ethanol contributed to stronger profits and cash flow, while management emphasized disciplined capital allocation and ongoing shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their outlooks. Wells Fargo increased its price target from $292 to $356 and retained an “overweight” rating. Barclays lifted its target from $279 to $323 and also rated the stock “overweight,” reinforcing the positive reaction to the earnings report.

Wells Fargo increased its price target from $292 to $356 and retained an “overweight” rating. Barclays lifted its target from $279 to $323 and also rated the stock “overweight,” reinforcing the positive reaction to the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: The dividend remains a key attraction. Valero reaffirmed its $1.20-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 31 to shareholders of record July 31, supporting the investment case based on cash returns. Valero Energy Corp's Dividend Analysis

Valero reaffirmed its $1.20-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 31 to shareholders of record July 31, supporting the investment case based on cash returns. Neutral Sentiment: Valero’s strong quarter improves its value profile, but the stock’s rally leaves less upside to some analyst targets and increases sensitivity to future refining-margin normalization.

Valero’s strong quarter improves its value profile, but the stock’s rally leaves less upside to some analyst targets and increases sensitivity to future refining-margin normalization. Negative Sentiment: Management said tax-credit changes and registration hurdles have slowed biofuel imports, creating challenges for renewable-fuel compliance and potentially limiting near-term benefits in the company’s renewables business. Tax-credit overhaul slows biofuel imports

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $312.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $320.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.69.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $12.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.11 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $44.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company's revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 36.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,294,212.14. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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