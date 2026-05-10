Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,949,838 shares of the company's stock after selling 164,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.24% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $236,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $20,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,609,307 shares of the company's stock worth $98,331,000 after buying an additional 2,282,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,477,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,606 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,838,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9,663.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,005,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 995,300 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKD. Stephens initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.68. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 678.50% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

Further Reading

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