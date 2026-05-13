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Vanguard Group Inc. Has $102.65 Million Stock Holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
United Parks & Resorts logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Vanguard Group trimmed its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, though it still held 2.83 million shares valued at about $102.65 million and representing roughly 5.18% ownership.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leaning cautious: several firms raised or lowered price targets, while the stock’s overall consensus remains Hold with an average target price of $47.20.
  • United Parks & Resorts reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly loss, posting EPS of -$0.69 versus estimates of -$0.36, while revenue of $278.29 million came in roughly in line with expectations and shares fell 3.8% to $35.15.
  • Five stocks we like better than United Parks & Resorts.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827,911 shares of the company's stock after selling 166,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.18% of United Parks & Resorts worth $102,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRKS. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 74.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 114.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 2,455.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of United Parks & Resorts from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.20.

Read Our Latest Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.92 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.46%. United Parks & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

More United Parks & Resorts News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parks & Resorts this week:

About United Parks & Resorts

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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