Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 102,191 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555,033 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.31% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $130,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 99,804 shares of the company's stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 286.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna set a $80.00 price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 2,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.79 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $531,957.37. The trade was a 22.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson acquired 22,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,840,436.24. This trade represents a 15.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8%

SKWD stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.54. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $475.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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