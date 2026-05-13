Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Coty $COTY

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty (NYSE:COTY - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,903,562 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,199,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Coty worth $122,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth $43,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 83,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 986,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,754.20. This represents a 9.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Coty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.50 price target on Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Coty from $2.30 to $2.90 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coty from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COTY

More Coty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coty this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms reiterated deadlines and investor alerts tied to an active securities fraud class action against Coty, keeping legal overhang in focus and reinforcing concerns about past disclosures. Article Title

Multiple law firms reiterated deadlines and investor alerts tied to an active securities fraud class action against Coty, keeping legal overhang in focus and reinforcing concerns about past disclosures. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit centers on claims that Coty allegedly concealed deteriorating operational trends before its February earnings release, which followed the surprise profit decline and CEO exit that weighed on the stock. Article Title

The lawsuit centers on claims that Coty allegedly concealed deteriorating operational trends before its February earnings release, which followed the surprise profit decline and CEO exit that weighed on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Another alert said sell-side expectations were allegedly based on incomplete and misleading disclosures, suggesting the issue may have contributed to Coty’s sharp stock decline earlier this year. Article Title

Another alert said sell-side expectations were allegedly based on incomplete and misleading disclosures, suggesting the issue may have contributed to Coty’s sharp stock decline earlier this year. Neutral Sentiment: Several additional law firms issued nearly identical reminders about the same class action and deadline, adding noise but no new operating or financial developments for investors. Article Title

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Coty has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coty had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company's product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

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