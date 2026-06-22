Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,135 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $37,245,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $205.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.84 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

See Also

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