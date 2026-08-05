Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 108.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,589 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after buying an additional 1,939,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,524,000 after buying an additional 1,283,110 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,331,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $414.00 to $358.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $337.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $270.12 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 15.09%.The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 5.66%.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: New Bitzero collaboration expands AI infrastructure opportunity. Vertiv announced a partnership with Bitzero to develop next-generation data-center infrastructure for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and hyperscale workloads. The deal highlights demand for Vertiv’s power and thermal-management systems. Vertiv Teams Up With Bitzero for Next Generation Data Center Buildout

Vertiv announced a partnership with Bitzero to develop next-generation data-center infrastructure for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and hyperscale workloads. The deal highlights demand for Vertiv’s power and thermal-management systems. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance and upbeat guidance support the bullish case. Vertiv exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, with earnings of $1.52 versus the $1.43 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 24.1% year over year. The company maintained strong 2026 earnings guidance, and analysts cited AI demand and manufacturing expansion as growth drivers. Should Investors Buy, Hold, or Sell Vertiv Stock Post Q2 Earnings?

Vertiv exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, with earnings of $1.52 versus the $1.43 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 24.1% year over year. The company maintained strong 2026 earnings guidance, and analysts cited AI demand and manufacturing expansion as growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and quantitative-rating upgrades are adding buying interest. Zacks upgraded VRT to Rank #1, or Strong Buy, citing improving earnings prospects. Vertiv was also included in several August momentum-stock lists, reinforcing its status as an AI infrastructure beneficiary. Vertiv Upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded VRT to Rank #1, or Strong Buy, citing improving earnings prospects. Vertiv was also included in several August momentum-stock lists, reinforcing its status as an AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term AI power architecture could increase revenue per data-center megawatt. Vertiv’s relationship with Nvidia and its work on 800VDC power systems may improve product content, margins and revenue growth as higher-density AI data centers are built. Vertiv Further Upside in 2027

Vertiv’s relationship with Nvidia and its work on 800VDC power systems may improve product content, margins and revenue growth as higher-density AI data centers are built. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and technical factors could limit near-term gains. Despite strong growth prospects, VRT trades at a high earnings multiple, while its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are above the current trading level. This suggests investors remain sensitive to execution, guidance and broader AI-stock volatility.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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