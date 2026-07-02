Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

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GE Vernova Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE GEV opened at $1,133.65 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.30 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,039.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $875.23. The firm has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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