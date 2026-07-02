Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000. TJX Companies accounts for 1.5% of Vertrix Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after acquiring an additional 771,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,935,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after purchasing an additional 308,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,211,975,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $151.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $170.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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