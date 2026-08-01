Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,045 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2,723.5% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 74.9% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,215 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the period. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 13,993 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 146,150 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud AI partnership: Oracle and Google Cloud will make Google’s Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite. The integration could help thousands of enterprise customers automate workflows, improve decision-making and build agentic applications, strengthening Oracle’s cloud platform and AI monetization prospects. Oracle to Make Gemini Models Available to Thousands of Enterprise Applications Customers

Oracle and Google Cloud will make Google’s Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite. The integration could help thousands of enterprise customers automate workflows, improve decision-making and build agentic applications, strengthening Oracle’s cloud platform and AI monetization prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see substantial upside: Coverage points to a consensus price target near $248 and notes that three Wall Street analysts have targets of $400. The forecasts reflect confidence that Oracle’s cloud growth and AI-related demand are not fully reflected in its depressed valuation. 3 Wall Street Analysts Have Oracle Going to $400

Coverage points to a consensus price target near $248 and notes that three Wall Street analysts have targets of $400. The forecasts reflect confidence that Oracle’s cloud growth and AI-related demand are not fully reflected in its depressed valuation. Positive Sentiment: Backlog viewed as undervalued: Bullish commentary argues that Oracle’s large, OCI-driven remaining performance obligations and cloud backlog are receiving little credit from the market. If converted into revenue as expected, the backlog could support stronger long-term growth. Oracle’s Massive Backlog Gets No Credit

Bullish commentary argues that Oracle’s large, OCI-driven remaining performance obligations and cloud backlog are receiving little credit from the market. If converted into revenue as expected, the backlog could support stronger long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI-cloud rebound: Oracle’s move occurred alongside a sharp recovery in AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting that sector-wide risk appetite and technical factors are also contributing, rather than the movement being driven solely by company fundamentals. AI Cloud Names Snap Back

Oracle’s move occurred alongside a sharp recovery in AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting that sector-wide risk appetite and technical factors are also contributing, rather than the movement being driven solely by company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Debt and capital-spending risks remain: Reporting highlights the substantial debt Oracle has taken on to build data centers for AI workloads. Heavy investment could pressure cash flow and returns if cloud demand or utilization falls short of expectations. Five Takeaways From the Times Investigation Into Larry Ellison’s A.I. Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $129.99 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $114.50 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $374.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company's 50-day moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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