Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 1,086.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $68,952,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 436,922 shares of the technology company's stock worth $129,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $456,511,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 31,179 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $441.00 to $430.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $437.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. The trade was a 32.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

More Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $330.83 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $173.23 and a one year high of $474.02. The stock's fifty day moving average is $360.70 and its 200 day moving average is $333.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Celestica had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 7.16%.The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Celestica's quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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