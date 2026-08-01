Vestor Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 35,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $187.56 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Surging Friday?

Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Marvell Down Huge This Month: The Pros See 120% Returns in 12 Months

Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Positive Sentiment: Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period.

Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance.

Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Marvell Stock Looks Stretched After a 206% Five Year Run

Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reported 20 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives and the CEO. While such transactions may reflect portfolio diversification, the absence of insider buying is a cautionary signal for investors.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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