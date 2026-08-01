Vestor Capital LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 15,393 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $197.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.96. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $146.49 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The company has a market cap of $392.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $67.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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