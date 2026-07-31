Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 677.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $355.21 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $261.71 and a 52-week high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $346.68 and its 200 day moving average is $320.66. The company has a market cap of $368.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,309,770.86. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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