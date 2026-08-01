Vestor Capital LLC Sells 14,311 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 14,311 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and guidance: Seagate reported adjusted earnings of $5.71 per share versus the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.63 billion against expectations of $3.50 billion. Revenue increased 48.5% year over year, and fiscal Q1 2027 EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.50 exceeded the bullish outlook. Seagate Technology Shares Up After Earnings Beat

Seagate reported adjusted earnings of $5.71 per share versus the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.63 billion against expectations of $3.50 billion. Revenue increased 48.5% year over year, and fiscal Q1 2027 EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.50 exceeded the bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: AI storage demand is the central growth catalyst: Cloud providers and data centers are reserving high-capacity HDDs for AI training data, model outputs and other persistent data. Allocated nearline supply through 2028, expanding Mozaic drives and HAMR technology—supporting capacities of up to 44TB—provide Seagate with unusually strong demand visibility. Seagate HAMR and AI Storage Growth

Cloud providers and data centers are reserving high-capacity HDDs for AI training data, model outputs and other persistent data. Allocated nearline supply through 2028, expanding Mozaic drives and HAMR technology—supporting capacities of up to 44TB—provide Seagate with unusually strong demand visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has strengthened: Zacks upgraded STX to “strong buy,” while Argus and Barclays raised price targets to $900 and $1,250, respectively. Citi, JPMorgan, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Susquehanna and Wells Fargo also issued bullish outlooks, contributing to a consensus “moderate buy” rating. Analysts Raise Seagate Price Targets

Zacks upgraded STX to “strong buy,” while Argus and Barclays raised price targets to $900 and $1,250, respectively. Citi, JPMorgan, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Susquehanna and Wells Fargo also issued bullish outlooks, contributing to a consensus “moderate buy” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI infrastructure enthusiasm is supporting storage stocks as major technology companies are expected to spend more than $750 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026. This improves the industry backdrop but also means STX’s valuation and performance remain sensitive to AI spending expectations.

is supporting storage stocks as major technology companies are expected to spend more than $750 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026. This improves the industry backdrop but also means STX’s valuation and performance remain sensitive to AI spending expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk is rising: After a substantial 2026 rally, Seagate trades at a premium earnings multiple. Analysts note that strong execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving less room for delays in HAMR adoption, weaker pricing or any slowdown in data-center demand. Seagate Valuation After Its Rally

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $794,811.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $856.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $896.91 and a 200 day moving average of $627.82. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.61. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 369.98%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,095.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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