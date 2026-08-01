Visa Inc. $V Stake Lessened by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,297 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $43,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the stock. Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Visa Trading Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Visa Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Lift

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring could improve efficiency. Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Visa Layoffs Will Cut 7 Percent of Its Workforce

Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive developments bear watching. X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Elon Musk Aims at Venmo With One Bold Perk

X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts may raise execution and sentiment concerns. The scale of the layoffs highlights Visa’s efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes and could unsettle employees or investors if restructuring disrupts growth initiatives. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs in Efficiency Push

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $366.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $341.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.78. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $373.97.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 50.78%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 101,398 shares of company stock worth $35,831,433 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $416.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $412.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $432.00 price objective (up from $412.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $411.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here