Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $988,083,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 822.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,211,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $946,658,000 after buying an additional 5,537,580 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chevron Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:CVX opened at $188.35 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.70 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $191.01 and its 200-day moving average is $176.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron was highlighted as a durable long-term energy compounder, with analysts pointing to its scale, low exposure to the Middle East, attractive dividend profile, and the expected benefits from the Hess acquisition and a new long-term gas supply deal tied to AI data-center demand. Article Title

Chevron was highlighted as a durable long-term energy compounder, with analysts pointing to its scale, low exposure to the Middle East, attractive dividend profile, and the expected benefits from the Hess acquisition and a new long-term gas supply deal tied to AI data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s Argentina expansion plans could add meaningful growth, as the company seeks tax-incentive approval for a $13.8 billion Vaca Muerta investment, signaling confidence in a major shale asset and potential long-term production upside. Article Title

Chevron’s Argentina expansion plans could add meaningful growth, as the company seeks tax-incentive approval for a $13.8 billion Vaca Muerta investment, signaling confidence in a major shale asset and potential long-term production upside. Positive Sentiment: Chevron was also mentioned in a broader market piece as an energy stock benefiting from higher oil prices and Middle East tensions, which have supported the sector relative to the rest of the market. Article Title

Chevron was also mentioned in a broader market piece as an energy stock benefiting from higher oil prices and Middle East tensions, which have supported the sector relative to the rest of the market. Neutral Sentiment: At a Bernstein conference, Chevron presented on its strategy, but the available summary did not include any new material catalyst strong enough to clearly move the stock. Article Title

At a Bernstein conference, Chevron presented on its strategy, but the available summary did not include any new material catalyst strong enough to clearly move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO said the company will not deploy fresh capital in Venezuela next year unless the country lowers taxes and royalties, which underscores political and fiscal risk in that region and could delay investment there. Article Title

Chevron’s CEO said the company will not deploy fresh capital in Venezuela next year unless the country lowers taxes and royalties, which underscores political and fiscal risk in that region and could delay investment there. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO also struck a cautious tone on oil investment and the economy, reflecting uncertainty around commodity prices and the broader macro backdrop. Article Title

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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