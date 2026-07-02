Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,995 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Salesforce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Salesforce from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Up 4.2%

CRM opened at $163.32 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.32 and a 1-year high of $276.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $174.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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