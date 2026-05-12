Washington Trust Bank Acquires 47,354 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 403.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,086 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 47,354 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.71.

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More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:NOW opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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