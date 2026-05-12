Wealth Science Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,367 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Wealth Science Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,777 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,525,000. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $388.64 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $402.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $407.86.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 158,553 shares of company stock worth $47,951,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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