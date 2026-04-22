WealthCollab LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 1,208.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.3% of WealthCollab LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WealthCollab LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,005.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $446.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $996.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $946.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,067.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Costco Wholesale from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,045.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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