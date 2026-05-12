WealthCollab LLC Purchases 3,352 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of WealthCollab LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WealthCollab LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $268.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.01 and a 200-day moving average of $229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon management is framing generative AI as a once-in-a-generation opportunity, which could boost confidence in AWS and future cloud demand. Article Title

Amazon management is framing generative AI as a once-in-a-generation opportunity, which could boost confidence in AWS and future cloud demand. Positive Sentiment: Amazon launched “Amazon Now,” a 30-minute delivery service in dozens of U.S. cities, signaling continued logistics innovation and a push to deepen customer loyalty. Article Title

Amazon launched “Amazon Now,” a 30-minute delivery service in dozens of U.S. cities, signaling continued logistics innovation and a push to deepen customer loyalty. Positive Sentiment: AWS signed a strategic collaboration with Secure Code Warrior to add Amazon Bedrock AI learning modules, a small but constructive sign of growing ecosystem adoption around Amazon’s AI stack. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

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