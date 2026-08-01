Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 9,944 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,612 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $402,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $105,482,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,915,172,000 after buying an additional 214,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Apple reports third quarter results

Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Analyst raises Apple price target

Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable August 13 to shareholders of record August 10. Apple also continues to emphasize an AI strategy that requires less capital spending than the infrastructure-heavy approach used by some peers. Apple Q3 financial results

Apple Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $308.91 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $309.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $344.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Apple's payout ratio is 12.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $364.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $331.60.

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About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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