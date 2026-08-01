WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,916 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $29,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 972.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $109.64 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.95 and a 12 month high of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.69%.WEC Energy Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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