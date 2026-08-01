WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $43,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 765,610 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 254,916 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $124.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4%

WEC opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.95 and a one year high of $119.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.69%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $815,112.16. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting WEC Energy Group

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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