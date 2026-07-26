Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 76,500 Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,500 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $8,827,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qnity Electronics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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Qnity Electronics Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:Q opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.83. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $177.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 11.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qnity Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $151.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qnity Electronics

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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