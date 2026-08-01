Wellington Grp LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Wellington Grp LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Wellington Grp LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 197.6% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.67.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup's payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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