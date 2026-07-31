Western Wealth Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,192 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock worth $269,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 49,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $88.53 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $380.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. CocaCola's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 75,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $6,788,925.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,982.45. This trade represents a 68.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,502,719 shares of company stock worth $126,087,452 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results remain the main catalyst. Coca-Cola reported adjusted EPS of $0.97, topping the $0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook, supporting expectations for continued earnings growth. Coca-Cola Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Coca-Cola reported adjusted EPS of $0.97, topping the $0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook, supporting expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: World Cup marketing boosted demand. Management credited FIFA World Cup activation with helping deliver the company’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages and Fairlife also contributed to broad-based growth across regions. KO Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Management credited FIFA World Cup activation with helping deliver the company’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages and Fairlife also contributed to broad-based growth across regions. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Jefferies raised its price target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup moved to $100 and JPMorgan increased its target to $96. Argus also raised its target to $97 and assigned a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish response to the earnings report.

Jefferies raised its price target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup moved to $100 and JPMorgan increased its target to $96. Argus also raised its target to $97 and assigned a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish response to the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Fairlife’s ransomware disruption appears contained. A cyberattack shut down all four U.S. Fairlife plants for 11 days in July, but Coca-Cola said most production has resumed, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply or financial impact. Coca-Cola keeps beating its rivals, and Wall Street noticed

A cyberattack shut down all four U.S. Fairlife plants for 11 days in July, but Coca-Cola said most production has resumed, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply or financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is limiting additional upside. After a substantial 2026 rally and trading near its yearly high, Coca-Cola’s P/E near 27 has prompted caution. HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold, arguing that PepsiCo may offer better value.

After a substantial 2026 rally and trading near its yearly high, Coca-Cola’s P/E near 27 has prompted caution. HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold, arguing that PepsiCo may offer better value. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales add a modest overhang. Chairman James Quincey sold roughly $47.5 million of shares, and insider Bruno Pietracci sold about $6.8 million. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, making them less concerning than discretionary selling but still a potential sentiment headwind.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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