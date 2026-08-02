Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) by 409.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Aflac were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aflac Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $127.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $130.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). Aflac had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Aflac from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $1,441,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,881,947.40. This trade represents a 27.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 27,845 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $3,249,789.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,898,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,940,362,767.90. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 744,916 shares of company stock valued at $87,118,632. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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