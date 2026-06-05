Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $99.52 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145,296 shares of the company's stock after selling 529,986 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.48% of Bloom Energy worth $99,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,683,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $1,387,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 175,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,639,045.60. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $712,367.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 135,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,049,457.94. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $291.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $231.82 and its 200-day moving average is $165.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,832.79 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

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Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

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Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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