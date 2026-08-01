Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $476.15 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $515.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.69. The stock has a market cap of $776.41 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $615.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $529.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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