W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,262 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

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Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $320.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $339.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.63. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Lam Research and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations that AI-driven semiconductor spending remains a tailwind.

TD Cowen raised its price target on Lam Research and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations that AI-driven semiconductor spending remains a tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named Lam Research one of its top stock picks for strong upcoming earnings, which supports confidence in the company’s near-term fundamental outlook.

Morgan Stanley named Lam Research one of its top stock picks for strong upcoming earnings, which supports confidence in the company’s near-term fundamental outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Lam Research as a beneficiary of AI-related demand for wafer fabrication equipment, HBM, and advanced DRAM.

Recent commentary continues to highlight Lam Research as a beneficiary of AI-related demand for wafer fabrication equipment, HBM, and advanced DRAM. Neutral Sentiment: Ithaka Group added LRCX to its portfolio in the second quarter, showing institutional interest, but this is not a direct catalyst for the stock’s move today.

Ithaka Group added LRCX to its portfolio in the second quarter, showing institutional interest, but this is not a direct catalyst for the stock’s move today. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation-focused articles suggest Lam Research may already reflect a lot of optimism after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside if growth expectations cool.

Valuation-focused articles suggest Lam Research may already reflect a lot of optimism after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Director Abhijit Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding a modest headwind to sentiment even though the sale was planned.

Director Abhijit Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding a modest headwind to sentiment even though the sale was planned. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide weakness tied to TSMC’s capex reset and ASML-related selling is weighing on Lam Research along with the rest of the semiconductor equipment group.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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