Whittier Trust Co. Buys 77,934 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,176 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $40,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $129.30 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Article Title

D.A. Davidson upgraded to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Article Title

Palantir’s partnership with to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Article Title

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the rebound, some coverage continues to emphasize Palantir’s still-rich valuation and the fact that the stock had a difficult start to 2026, which could limit upside if execution slows. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

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