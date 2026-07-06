Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 704.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,923 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 182,090 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 685.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,068,882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $130.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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