Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,199 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $129.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.06.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Article Title

D.A. Davidson upgraded to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Article Title

Palantir’s partnership with to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Article Title

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the rebound, some coverage continues to emphasize Palantir’s still-rich valuation and the fact that the stock had a difficult start to 2026, which could limit upside if execution slows. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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