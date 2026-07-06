Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,745 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 12,606 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $140.27 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $185.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

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Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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