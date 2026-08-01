Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Stock Position Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 554.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,632 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 59,846 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 568,928 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 101,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 283,159 shares in the company, valued at $20,999,071.44. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,815,254.79. This trade represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,955. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $80.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

Key Headlines Impacting Williams Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: WMB was identified by Zacks as an energy stock with potential to beat quarterly earnings estimates, based on its Earnings ESP methodology. A positive earnings surprise could support the stock ahead of the company’s results. Zacks earnings potential article

WMB was identified by Zacks as an energy stock with potential to beat quarterly earnings estimates, based on its Earnings ESP methodology. A positive earnings surprise could support the stock ahead of the company’s results. Positive Sentiment: Williams released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting improved environmental, safety and operating metrics. The company also pointed to rising energy demand and the need for reliable infrastructure, which may reinforce the long-term growth case for its natural-gas pipeline network. Williams sustainability report article

Williams released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting improved environmental, safety and operating metrics. The company also pointed to rising energy demand and the need for reliable infrastructure, which may reinforce the long-term growth case for its natural-gas pipeline network. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street projections for the quarter ended June 2026 focus on revenue, earnings and operating metrics. The reports provide context ahead of the earnings release but do not establish a clear positive or negative surprise. Williams Q2 projections article

Wall Street projections for the quarter ended June 2026 focus on revenue, earnings and operating metrics. The reports provide context ahead of the earnings release but do not establish a clear positive or negative surprise. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors lowered its estimates across multiple periods: Q2 2026 EPS to $0.48 from $0.49, FY2026 EPS to $2.30 from $2.31, FY2027 EPS to $2.28 from $2.31, and FY2028 EPS to $2.86 from $2.89. The revisions remain below the broader full-year consensus of $2.45 and could weigh on sentiment. In addition, investors bought about 17,796 put options, roughly 86% above typical daily volume, signaling increased hedging or bearish speculation.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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